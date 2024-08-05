TikToker shocked to discover bracelet worth $25k while thrifting

A woman who went thrift shopping in Texas got more than she bargained for when she discovered a bracelet that is thought to be nearly 200 years old and worth whopping $25,000.



Antique jewellery dealer Jessa Pena (otherwise known as @glitterandgoldfinds on TikTok) couldn't quite believe her eyes when she found the 18-karat portrait bracelet in a thrift store run by the Catholic Church and a charity.

The bright and colourful design of the bracelet includes enamelled portraits with scalloped details and features topaz, pearl, ruby, and gold.

“When you go thrifting and accidentally find a 25k bracelet,” she wrote in a viral TikTok about her unique find.

Pena told Newsweek that she believes the bracelet is "likely late Georgian to early Victorian, circa 1835, made of 18-karat gold, with the name of the Swiss canton on the back of the shields."





@glitterandgoldfinds Certainly cheaper than 1st dibs- the question is, do i go back and get it?





She explained: "These bracelets were made to celebrate the garb and heritage of the regions of Switzerland; 18-karat and above in heavy quantities is rare to find in older jewellery, as usually someone would have been sold it along the way, so I was especially thrilled at the rarity."

Although the price of the bracelet was set at $5,000 by the thrift store, the piece of jewellery could be worth anywhere between $12,000 and $26,400, according to Pena.

The video has received 1.6m views, 137,000 likes and over a thousand comments from people who shared similar find they have come across while vintage shopping, while others urged Pena to go back and buy the bracelet.

One person said: "I bought $10,000 in handcrafted Japanese Geisha dolls for $20 at a goodwill bin years ago and have been chasing that high ever signs. I kept my favorite one."

"Go get it and immediately go to Sothebys," another person wrote.

A third person added: "My grandma found a 20k piece of art at a estate sale for $40."

"I found some 15k jade lamps in a sale bin for $10 at a thrift store in New Orleans. Go get them!" a fourth person commented.

Someone else posted: "This why I live for thrifting."

In the end, Pena didn't buy the bracelet but her viral video resulted in one of her friends deciding to go and purchase it themselves.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel