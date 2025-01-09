'This is my royal wedding': School of Rock fans react as cast mates get married

A couple who met as child actors while starring inSchool of Rockare now married, much to the delight of fans of the comedy film.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli played Marta, one of the band’s backup singers and Frankie, the security guard in the 2003 movie about a class of prep school students who become an awesome new rock band, thanks to failed musician-turned-substitute teacher Dewey Finn (Jack Black).

The two got married on January 4, with nine of their fellow School of Rockcostars in attendance, and they also received a video message from Jack Black himself.

Plus, the happy couple danced with their School of Rock co-stars to 'Edge of Seventeen' by Stevie Nicks, a reference to a famous scene from the film.

Actor and musician Rivkah Reyes who starred as Katie in the movie, shared a TikTok video of the wedding, with people in the comments sharing their love for School of Rock.

One person said: "Y’all have no idea how much this means to me. School of Rock was INTEGRAL to my childhood".

"This is so deeply important to me," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This is my royal wedding".

Of course, we saw them star alongside one another in the film, and Massagli noted how Massagli made an impression on him at the film's audition in New York City.





@rivkah.reyes celebrating the marriage of CAITLIN & ANGELO with my forever fam 🖤 #schoolofrock #wedding

“I was like, ‘wow, that girl’s really, really, really something else,’” Massagli told The New York Times and the couple said neither of them had a crush on each other back then, but the group of child actors all bonded on and off set.

Both Hale and Massagli ended up pursuing careers outside of showbiz, with Hale working OB-GYN ultrasound technologist and Massagli working as a lawyer for TikTok.

So how did the couple end up together years after School of Rock?

Once filming had ended, the child actors on the film kept in contact via a group chat but Hale's and Massagli's paths would properly cross once again in 2018 when they both ended up studying in Florida.

After catching up over lunch, the two began getting closer and that's how their relationship developed.

“We thought that was kind of it,” Massagli told the same publication. “But we just kept grabbing dinners and going out for the weekends. We were like, ‘something’s brewing here.’”

Hale agreed, and recalled thinking that Massagli was "the one" and correctly predicted to her friends: "I think I’m gonna marry this guy” and the pair got engaged in June 2023.

Elsewhere, Trump supporters were triggered after seeing Jack Black endorse Joe Biden.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings