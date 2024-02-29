Singer Cat Janice, who created viral TikTok song for her son dies aged 31

Cat Janice, a singer who became a TikTok and musical success has died from cancer aged 31.

The mother from Washington DC passed away at her childhood home on Wednesday morning (February 28) from sarcoma cancer.

In a statement via Janice's Instagram account, her family wrote: "We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months.

"Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music.

"This would not have been possible without all of you."

In November 2021, a lump was discovered on Janice's neck and she has been battling cancer on and off since then and in 2022 was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare malignant tumor.

She was declared cancer-free in July 2022 but sadly the cancer returned as Janice shared it was found in her lungs and became terminal as she updated her followers that she entered a hospice on January 10 - but she wanted to put a final song.

Janice's song, "Dance You Otta My Head," released on January 19, became a trending sound on the platform when it became part of a dance trend and has since received 12.8 million times on Spotify worldwide.

@cat.janice #duet with @Kat I love you thank you for sharing!!! ❤️❤️🥰🥰 we love you and MK and following all your adventures 🥰🥰🥰 thanks for dancing with us!! #danceyououttamyhead #cancer

This led the track to reach No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 and climb into the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Ahead of its release, Janice explained how the song was created for her seven-year-old son, Loren, with the copyright and proceeds from the song going towards him.

"I think I'm being called home. My last joy would be if you pre-saved my song 'Dance You Outta My Head' in my bio and streamed it because all proceeds go straight to my 7-year-old boy I'm leaving behind," she told her followers.

Inspiration for the hit came to Janice when she and her son were enjoying a sunny day “bopping around in the car," People reported.

People have been paying tribute to Janice after learning the sad news of her passing.

One person said: "Rest In Peace Cat Janice I hope you’re finally dancing in heaven happily without pain."

"Rest in peace Cat, you left a mark on so many people," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Rest In peace girl, you fought so hard & truly showed us all what a fighter looks like."

Jancie's family also mentioned in their statement that her social media pages will be "memorialized by Cat’s brother," and "He will also manage all operations surrounding Cat’s music, merchandise, and public relations."

They also noted that some more of Janice's music will be released in the future as per her request - "Per Cat’s request, there is some more art that she wants to share too. All in due time."

