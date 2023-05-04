Celebrity chef makes $2k pizza for client – and people are mortified

A celebrity chef has shared a unique request for a pizza costing more than most people's rent – and people are gobsmacked.

"My celebrity client wants a $2,000 (£1,590) pizza appetiser for the dinner tonight, let’s go to Erewhon," Brooke Baevsky explained, referencing a luxury LA supermarket.

The footage shows Brooke shopping for the pizza ingredients. This included a range of organic produce, almonds, gluten-free flour blends, and $30 (£24) waters, among many more unconventional pizza ingredients.

The total bill came to a staggering $944 (£750).

In addition to the supermarket shop, she also revealed how she had a shipment of $250 (£200) of organic Manuka honey from New Zealand and $200 (£160) of caviar.

Brooke, who posts under the TikTok name Chef Bae, shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her making the extravagant pizza.

She topped the pizza with vegan pesto which contained 24-carat gold flakes.

"Lastly, I make an organic date and fig balsamic reduction and then top the pizza with even more 24-karat gold flakes," she explained, before making a homemade ranch made from dairy-free cashew ranch and caviar.

The viral video has since racked up almost 4.5 million views, along with thousands of comments from users believing the celebrity request to be "out of touch with reality."

"The way the pizza is more than my rent," one joked, while another said: "This seems so extra for no reason lol".



One TikToker said they "loved it" but said it's "just not flatbread," to which Brooke jokingly responded: "Superfood beauty powder infused gluten free pizza dough is exactly how they do it in Italy. Idk what you’re taking about!"

Meanwhile, another person highlighted: "Do these people not know caviar isn’t vegan??"

