Woman sparks debate after charging her friend's children to eat at her house

"Do you think it's bad that I charge my friends for their kids to eat and drink at my house?"

That's the question that's birthed an explosive divide on TikTok, with thousands of users chiming in with their candid thoughts.

It all started when one TikToker went viral for asking that very question.

The video has since sparked many responses and stitches across the globe, including one from Ace (@ace.acp) who racked up 6.7 million views in the process.

"This can't be true," he told fellow TikTokers. "I refuse to believe it. If I actually had a kid and I brought her over to her house and my kid says 'can I have a banana,' [and she replies] 'yeah, that'll be 50p' – what?!"

He went on to joke that she should start charging an entry fee if that's the case.

"If I'm inviting you to my house, no matter how broke I am, I am not charging anyone anything," he continued, before calling the concept "really concerning."

Inevitably, his take was immediately flooded with thousands of comments, with one saying it suggested "no sense of community."

Another wrote: "There’s no way I’d charge my friends for their kids. I’d want their kids over. I’m the aunty you can turn to."

The original clip came from Kazza (@thatgirlkazzalivee) who believed it was "reasonable" to charge for food due to the cost of living crisis.





Meanwhile, her two friends disagreed.

"What do you guys think," she asked followers. "Do you think it's ridiculous that I charge them 35p for a glass of Ribena, 50p for a packet of crisp, £2 for a ham roll? Listen, cost of living."

Judging by her responses, the answer is yes.

