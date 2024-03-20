Charli D’Amelio accused of 'turning her back' on TikTok

Charli D’Amelio, the second most-followed creator on TikTok, has sparked a debate following her comments on the potential ban.

Last week, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese parent company ByteDance doesn’t sell.

The next step will see the bill considered by the Senate and then president Joe Biden, who has indicated that he would sign the bill. After that, ByteDance will have six months to divest from TikTok.

As avid TikTokers will know, D’Amelio made a name for herself on the platform which eventually led to huge brand endorsements, appearing on Dancing with the Stars and landing her very own TV show.

In response to news on the potential TikTok ban, D’Amelio said: "You have to remember that social media comes and goes. There’s new apps, there’s new people, there’s exciting new trends. You don’t always get to be first in line for everything."

In a viral clip that's racked up almost half a million views, popular TikToker Noah Glenn Carter (@noahglenncarter) offered his take on her remarks, saying: "Keep in mind, Charli's entire career was built on this app."



"Now that she's made it, she no longer cares about TikTok, or the millions of people that will be losing income if this app is banned" he claimed.





Inevitably, the clip racked up hundreds of mixed responses, with one writing: "She actin’ like TikTok didn’t make her."

Another added: "Charlie pretending like she didn’t get famous from this app."

Meanwhile, others jumped to her defence with one hitting back: "Charli D’Amelio supports TikTok and believes in the platform's ability to accommodate longer videos."

