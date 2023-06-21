Woman explains how she used ChatGPT for job applications and heard back every time

A woman has explained how she used ChatGPT to nail it on the jobs market.

Posting on TikTok, the woman named Leah said she had "impulsively" quit her job in April. She then applied to loads of positions for around two or three months including one she applied to four times before resorting to ChatGPT to try and get better luck.

The AI changed everything for her and she has now been getting loads of interviews and even three job offers.

She explained that she asked ChatGPT to help revise her resume and gave it prompts like the kind of jobs she had in the past to help it along.

Upon doing so ChatGPT comes up with follow up questions to refine people's resumes and then generates something pretty impressive.

Here's what she had to say:

@leah_sahdm Its not you. Let your resume speak for you! In the next video I’ll show you how to take this information and implement it on your resume! #jobhunting #interview #jobinterviewquestions #howtogetajob #stayathomedogmom #resume #resumetips #resumehelp

It comes as people debate the pros and cons of ChatGPT, with the man who invented AI saying it could become cleverer than humans and others fearing that the technology could steal our jobs.

But taking the pain out of job hunting is one definite pro.

