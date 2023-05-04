Chris Tyson breaks silence on rumours that MrBeast removed them from his team

Chris Tyson has shared an update with fans, and denied rumours that they were removed from MrBeast’s team before the filming of recently released videos.

Tyson, who goes by any pronouns, is known for being a YouTube star and one of MrBeast's childhood friends. They recently made headlines for sharing their journey with hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and Tyson has been subjected to transphobic trolling over recent times.

Despite the fact that MrBeast recently hit back at social media users who claimed his affiliation with the YouTuber could be detrimental to his career, rumours had begun spreading online that Tyson had been dropped from MrBeast’s team after they didn’t appear in his recent video filmed in Japan.

Responding to fan questions on a Snapchat stream, Tyson clarified that they had not been removed from the team. Instead, they had asked to spend more time with their two-year-old son Tucker.

Asked if the rumours were true, Tyson said: “Nope, I pretty much told Jimmy [MrBeast], just because I want to spend time with Tucker, and he’s traveling a lot, I’m just going to come and go as I please.

“I came to Japan and I left when I pleased, and I went. I don’t know if I can say I went to Mexico. I went to Mexico, and then I came back.”



It comes after Tyson hit out at one of their critics on social media after being criticised for their parenting.

Tyson also previously shared a message about HRT, writing: “Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

