Chris Tyson speaks out after being criticised for their parenting

Chris Tyson has hit out at one of their critics on social media after being criticised for their parenting.

Tyson, who goes by any pronouns, is known for being a YouTube star and one of MrBeast's childhood friends. They recently made headlines for sharing their journey with hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Tyson has come in for transphobic trolling over recent times, and MrBeast recently hit back at social media users who said his affiliation with the YouTuber could be detrimental to his career.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, blasted one critic, writing: "Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my f***en friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to p*** me off."

Tyson has 14 million followers across their social channels, but they’ve been experiencing a growing number of critics online over recent times. One of which was recently put right after blasting the YouTuber for their parenting approach.

In 2018, Tyson married influencer Katie Tyson before welcoming baby Tucker into the world two years later. In March 2023, Tyson announced they and Katie had been separated since the summer of 2022.

Posting in a thread, one user hit out at their decision to begin HRT and also questioned his parenting methods.

Questioning whether they actually loved Tucker, the critic claimed that Chris was fulfilling "his selfish fetish fantasy of being a woman” and sacrificing a "perfectly healthy nuclear family."

The troll went on to accuse Tyson of "pushing his selfish fetish onto his own son" by uploading a picture of Tucker in sparkly shoes.

After Tyson then changed his profile picture from one of them and their son together, the critic added: "To further my point about @chris, he just changed his alt account @Christhealtgod profile picture to a sketch of himself. It used to be a picture of him and his son. He can’t use a real picture because he knows he looks too masculine.”

However, Tyson was having none of it. Instead, they made it very clear that changing the picture was all about protecting their son.

“I just dont want anymore photos of Tucker out there than has to be [thumbs up] /gen /pos," they wrote.

Tyson also shared a message about HRT, writing: “Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”



