Conspiracy theorists think a new 'zombie virus' has been unleashed

Is the world on the brink of a zombie outbreak after a new killer virus was unleashed upon the world?

No, absolutely not – but that’s not what conspiracy theorists online would have you believe.

Viral footage claiming to show a “zombie outbreak in China” has been seen by people all around the world, and it’s led some to speculate about existential threats to the human race.

The clip shows people screaming on a subway train protected by armed officers, before showing a ‘zombie’ running towards the car.

However, while it looks pretty scary, it’s obviously utter rubbish.

The post, shared by the account @vncvrbuz, has been declared “false information” on Instagram after being “reviewed by independent fact-checkers”.

According to reports from the Indonesian publication Kompas.com, the footage actually comes from Indonesia.

Rather than an unspecified “zombie outbreak”, it’s actually from a horror event called “Train To Apocalypse” which took place in the country last September.

While the event looks pretty realistic, we can all rest assured that we’re not going to be eaten by zombies any time soon.

So, that’s good news at least.

It might be fake news, but zombies have been making headlines recently.

It was recently reported that scientists are busy working on reviving 'zombie viruses’ that have been lying dormant for tens of thousands of years. Sounds absolutely terrifying, we know, but it could be important when it comes to protecting us all in the future.

One of the many worrying things about global warming is the melting of the permafrost in the arctic. The frozen layer of soil beneath the surface is thawing at a faster rate than anywhere else in the world, as the Arctic continues to warm up four times quicker than the rest of the planet.

It means that viruses which have been lying dormant for up to 50,000 years could remerge and prove a threat to adult and human life.

