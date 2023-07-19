Couple horrified after finding disturbing message carved into rock at campsite

Two unsuspecting campers went viral on TikTok after they called the police when they found a disturbing message carved into a rock at their campsite.

TikToker JoeFelz and his wife posted a TikTok last week, revealing a rock they had found with a message carved into it and placed on top of a tree stump behind the van they were camping in.

Felz was filming when his wife pointed out a rock on top of a stump. The caption of the TikTok reads: “I am not easily shaken but this gave me literal goosebumps.”

Behind the camera, Felz walks up to the rock. The message reads: “I will kill again.”

The next seven videos document the campers phone calls with the authorities as they true to process the creepy message they found. Both repeatedly stated how off-putting they found the message.

In a later video, after speaking with the police on speak phone on the campsite, the man behind the camera starts up conversation with a man who he believes to be watching the couple as they talk to the police about the rock.

A later video shows the conversation between the man and the couple. The Feltz suggest that the guy has a “vibe shift” once they tell him about the rock, and deem him suspicious. Many of the comments endorse their suspicions.

However not all viewers were convinced about the rock.

“How come this kind of stuff always happens to steamers,” questions one viewer.

Another claimed the pair were “acting”, whilst a few viewers thought either the wife or husband were playing a prank on the other.

But some seemed just as creeped out, telling the couple to “stay safe”.

“RUN call cops,” writes one viewer.

“Be careful”, “that’s so scary”, wrote others.

The couple seem safe now, and are continuing to document their travels on TikTok.

