Dad left red-faced after passing out on kids' fairground ride

Thrill-seekers have long headed to amusement parks to get their kicks from twisting roller-coasters or plunging drop towers.

But the kids’ zone is generally considered a pretty safe place for the whole family.

And yet, one dad was apparently so overwhelmed with joy when he joined his kids on a fairground ride that he passed out cold while they were still strapped in.

Lewis Conley Waterman was filmed beaming as he sat next to his toddler son and young daughter on a giant double-sided swing at a Butlins in Skegness.

He enthusiastically raised his arms to get into the funfair spirit as the ride swung into action.

And yet, just as his little girl was screaming and giggling with glee, he suddenly slumped to one side.

Posting the clip to TikTok, Lewis wrote in a caption: “Still can’t believe I passed out on a children’s fair ride.”

His video has now racked up more than 4 million views and 183,000 likes, with more than 1,000 commentators reminiscing on their own, similar experiences.

“I remember when I went on this ride some people were screaming and I was falling asleep [because] of how relaxing it was,” one recalled.

“I went on the tea cups and I passed out. No joke I’ve got a video,” wrote another.

“I was so close to passing out on the Zipper and the Zero Gravity ride. My life flashed before my eyes,” admitted a third.

Others expressed concern for Lewis, urging him to get checked out by a doctor and suggesting he might suffer from a condition called postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS).

According to the NHS, PoTS is when your heart rate increases very quickly after getting up from sitting or lying down.

The health service notes that the causes of PoTS are unclear, and that it can develop suddenly or gradually over time.

“It can get better with changes to your lifestyle, but some people may need treatment with medicines,” it states on its website.

Changes to your lifestyle? We guess that means no more trips to Butlins. Sorry, Lewis.

