Woman reveals the controversial question she asks on every first date

A woman has said she asks people about their financial status on first dates.

Sofia Franklyn posted a clip from her podcast on her TikTok account explaining her controversial approach to finding love.

She said: "I'm not joking, I've asked the last three dudes I've dated for their bank account info on the first date." And when she was asked why, she responded: "Because I only want to date a wealthy guy that has money."

"I think, you know, I have a job, I'm very successful. So I think I have every f**king right to be like, hi, are we on the same level or am I wasting my time?", she said.

@sofiawithanf

Responding, people thought it was a bit much. One wrote: "Does love and genuine connection just not exist anymore?"

Another said: "Podcast equipment should come with a license."

And a third wrote: "Could have a billion dollars, if she asks this I’m leaving and not paying for the date lol."

What do you think?

