TikTok has convinced Americans the UK has a ‘tea alarm’ every day

TikTok is one of the only things that unites the UK and the US - we all love the same creators, seeing how each other live, and now, the Brits are using that mutual trust to prank our American friends.

British culture is synonymous with two things: The Royal family, and a good cup of tea.

UK creators are claiming that in the middle of the afternoon each day, a "tea time alarm" rings out, demanding that everyone stop what they're doing and enjoy a cup of tea. The "alarm" can even be heard in the background of some people's videos as they dash home and grab a mug to avoid being fined by the government.

What could possibly be more British?

It's safe to say Americans are absolutely baffled.





@simplymaryuk American looking for answers :) #Britishtiktok #uk #teatimealarm #american #hightea #afternoontea

"I need to know the truth, I'm probably going to sound like the biggest idiot...what's the deal with tea time alarms?", one US creator, @simplymaryuk asks the camera.

"Is it a big fat joke?"

And of course, the comments delivered.

"Im on a tea time awareness course as i kept missing the alarms", one person responded.

"Brit here. Born and bred Londoner, I'm muslim currently taking part in Ramadan. I've had a pay a tea time exemption fee for this month due to fasting", another added.

"Anyone saying it’s a joke needs to have a word with themselves because it really isnt funny tricking visitors into getting fined like this", someone else chimed in.

Another quipped: "It's only enforceable if you are registered with the TeaVLA, but nearly everyone is because of the Tea License."

So, what is the truth?

Ok, there's no official tea time alarm. But guaranteed in every office and kitchen you'll find people lingering around the kettle to get their fix at any given time of day - that's got to count for something, right?

Sorry, Americans.

Why not read...

What is 'airport theory' that's going viral on TikTok?

What is the TikTok 'You remember when' trend and why are people sharing embarrassing childhood memories?

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.