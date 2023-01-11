These are some of the strangest rules the royal family have to follow

Prince Harry's new memoir, Spare, delves into the weird and strict rules that the royal family have to follow - but it doesn't even scratch the surface of the reality.

In fact, even if they're going on a sunny beach holiday, they allegedly must have a black outfit with them at all times, in case of a sudden death within the family.

Travelling together is also off-limits for heirs to the throne, and hand-holding in front of the King is a no-go.

