People are looking back on childhood memories in a hilariously wholesome TikTok trend where they reveal some of their most embarrassing moments as a kid.

(Let's face it, we all have character-building moments from back then that make us cringe).

As part of the trend, people today recall a memory, which humorously fades to a photo of themselves as children from the time they described.

The music used in the trend is the song 'Acnino' by Nino Paid and AC640. People lip-sync the lyrics "I can't go back," making their feelings on this childhood memory clear.

For example, TikToker PJ (@tiktokpj) shared a video of himself doing this with the caption: "Me when I remember how my parents used to dress me as a kid."

He added: "I still got the fit in my closet."

It then fades to an image of a young PJ sporting a lilac and pink hat, bow tie and three-piece suit, and the video has over 5.1 million views and 1.2 million likes





In the comments section, people shared their thoughts on PJ's outfit.

One person said: "I feel you, keeping those memories close is tough but also sweet. That fit still looks fire though!"

"Wdym you look hella dapper," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Bro is a distinguished gentleman."

"The fit highkey go crazy," a fourth person commented.

Another instance was posted by @user83644673828199292, who wrote: "Remember your hair in 5th grade."

After lip-syncing to the song, the video then fades to a photo of the creator with bright pink, purple and blue hair, and she added in the caption: "Why did my mom allow me to do this."

The video has 7.4 million views, 1.5 million likes and over 10,000 comments from people who amusingly changed their profile picture to the image of the creator when she was younger and writing, "I feel like we know each other."

Others were a fan of her bright coloured hair.

"Guys, I actually think it looks cool," one person wrote.

Another person posted: "Am I the only [one] who thinks the hair was actually fire."

"I just KNOW you were the cool kid," someone else commented.

A fourth person added: "Bro, that hair is literally ETHEREAL."

Meanwhile, TikToker Melanie (@melanieranaway) didn't look impressed when recalling: "Me when I randomly remember the Halloween costume I chose in 2015."

In the caption, she wrote "Out of everything, the burnt zombie is the one I chose," as she shared a snap of herself in the intense costume next to her dad.





Since posting, the TikTok now has over 13.8 million views, 3.2 million likes and over 15,000 comments from viewers who were

One person shared: "WHAT IN GOOD HEAVENS IS THAAAATT."

"Our lil bundle of despair and horror," another person joked.

A third person posted: "Did you grow the costume yourself."

"Nothing could’ve prepared me," a fourth person commented.

