A grandpa has revealed to his family after nearly nine decades that there's been a centuries-old Bible hidden in his attic.

TikToker Katie M (@sweatshirtgorly) posted a video where she showed her family as they flipped through the massive old book and shared how detailed it is with its words and images.

She then shows her grandpa looking at the Bible and turning the pages as he reads it.

"Grandpa waited until he was 88 to tell us there's a 300-year-old Bible in the attic," the creator wrote, and jokingly added in the caption: "I'm signing it with my insta username."









Since posting the video, it has gone viral with over 17.8 million views, 3.7 million likes and thousands of comments from people who were stunned at this discovery.

One person said, "Hi I am a librarian. Do not give it away, do not give it to an institution, do not sell it without getting it properly appraised. I’m literally foaming at the mouth at this beauty omggg."

"Is it really that old? The oldest date in the list is 1844. It looks more in line with the 1840s than the 1720s," another person commented.

To which the creator replied, sharing the approximate date it's from: "The box we found it in said 1747 on it so that’s the date I was going off of lol."

If this is the case, it would make the Bible 248 years old.

Someone else added: "The historian in me is begging you to store that in proper conditions."

"PLEASE PHOTOCOPY THIS AND ARCHIVE IT IN THE INTERNET," a fourth person commented.

But there were also plenty of comments noting how this particular Bible has the Apocrypha, which is defined as "biblical or related writings not forming part of the accepted canon of Scripture".

"IT HAD THE APOCRYPHA," one person said.

Another person similarly noted: "Wow! With the apocrypha too? Guard that with your life!"

"Record the apocrypha and save it and send it out," someone else shared.

In a follow-up video, Katie explained how she didn't expect the video to go viral and clarified that she wouldn't actually write her Instagram username in the historic book.

She revealed more information about the artifact: "It's all in German; I don't read German. I don't know how to speak German, so anything you're asking for - a translation or any kind of interpretation - I am not the one."

The creator then shared more photos of the Bible where the Roman numeral read "M D CC XXXXVII".

She did add that she's considering making a separate TikTok account to post pages from the Bible for those who are interested.

