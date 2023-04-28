Dylan Mulvaney breaks silence about the 'dehumanisation' aimed at her

Dylan Mulvaney has broken her silence after taking time away from social media due to the backlash surrounding her partnership with Nike and Bud Light.

Mulvaney has grown a following online by documenting her experience as a trans woman with her "Days of Girlhood" series. However, the influencer experiences trolling for being transgender and her partnerships with Nike and Bud Light have sparked backlash among US conservatives.

Bud Light helped Mulvaney celebrate her 'first year of womanhood' with personalised cans, which the 26-year-old shared in a video on Instagram.

The campaign has led to some boycotting the company and a number of celebrities voicing their criticism.

Kid Rock (Robert James Ritchie) posted a video of himself aimlessly firing a rifle at crates of Bud Light. "F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day," he said afterwards.

Now, Mulvaney has spoken to her 1.8 million Instagram followers and said she had chosen to stay “offline for a few weeks”.



“A lot has been said about me,” Mulvaney said in the video. “Some of which is so far from my truth that I was hearing my name and I didn’t know who they were talking about sometimes.

“It was so loud that I didn’t even feel part of the conversation so I decided to take the backseat.”

It comes after Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on Mulvaney's Bud Light partnership, saying he doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.

