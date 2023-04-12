Dylan Mulvaney reveals why she's being trolled for Bud Light partnership

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has responded to the right-wing trolling to her Bud Light and Nike partnerships.

Bud Light helped Mulvaney celebrate her 'first year of womanhood' with personalised cans, causing outrage.

"I’m an easy target is because I’m so new to this", she said on the Onward with Rosie O’Donnell podcast, adding that this isn't the first LGBT+ beer partnership.

"I think going after a trans woman that’s been doing this for like 20 years is a lot more difficult. I think maybe they think that there’s some sort of chance with me."

