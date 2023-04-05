Kid Rock has put on a fiery display in a new social media video as he hits out at Bud Light for using trans activist Dylan Mulvaney on their packaging to celebrate the influencer's 365th day of womanhood.

However, the singer was less-than-impressed by the bespoke packaging celebrating Mulvaney, and filmed himself shooting down the cans in his garden along with some stern words.

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today," he says to the camera, before aiming the gun.

"F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day."

