Joe Rogan speaks out in defense of Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light partnership

Joe Rogan has shared this thoughts on transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light partnership that has sparked outrage among US conservatives, and he doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.



While sadly Mulvaney experiences trolling for being transgender, her recent partnerships with Nike and Bud Light have been the source of recent outrage.

Mulvaney has grown a large following by documenting her experience as a trans woman with her "Days of Girlhood" series.

Bud Light helped Mulvaney celebrate her 'first year of womanhood' with personalised cans, which the 26-year-old shared in a video on Instagram.

And some have voiced their anger, for example Kid Rock (Robert James Ritchie) posted a video of himself aimlessly firing a rifle at crates of Bud Light.

"F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day," he said afterwards.

However, Joe Rogan doesn't quite understand the anger surrounding the matter as he discussed the reactions on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

"What they’re [Bud Light] doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people," he said.

"Why, if something is good, do you give a f*** who’s got it?"

He then provided an example, using cheesecake.

“Like, would we do this with cheesecake? Like, you know what I’m saying? Like, if there was like a bomb ass cheesecake and all of a sudden, you know, some radical group like Antifa really got into the cheesecake. Would we be like, ‘F*** this'?"

Rogan also made the point that people's anger is down to Mulvaney's "goofy" personality.

(Left) Joe Rogan with a can of Bud Light, (right) Dylan Mulvaney with cans of Bud Light in her brand partnership

"How is that the big deal?" Rogan questioned. "I think it’s goofy. Because I think that person’s goofy. But if you want to hire a goofy person, like, who gives a s***. It’s kind of hilarious.

“It was also just a can with that person’s face on it. That’s all it was. It wasn’t like something they were selling.”

He then emphasised his stance by knocking back a Bud Light - amid a boycott of the beverage from conservatives over Mulvaney's partnership.

Kid Rock's response was also referenced by Rogan who said while he disagrees with his stance, he's a fan of the video itself.

"On the other hand, I love Kid Rock’s video because I love that kind of thinking," he said. "Not even that I agree with it, I like wild people. I like raising hell, man."

The podcaster quipped: "But where's he gonna go now? He gonna go to Coors?"

Elsewhere, Mulvaney has since responded to the backlash as she highlighted that it is not the first LGBT+ beer partnership on the Onward with Rosie O’Donnell podcast, saying: "I’m an easy target is because I’m so new to this.

"I think going after a trans woman that’s been doing this for like 20 years is a lot more difficult. I think maybe they think that there’s some sort of chance with me."

