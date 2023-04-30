How to do the 'eye color chart' TikTok trend

Another day, another TikTok trend and this one might actually tell you something about yourself that you didn't know.

The latest filter sweeping the popular video app is called the 'Eye Color Chart' which allows you to compare the colour of your eyes to 15 different eye colours and see how they compare.

The eye colours range from 'red albino' to 'black (very dark brown)' and include more traditional colours such as brown, green and blue along the way.

People who have partaken in this new trend have racked up thousands of views on TikTok with some discovering that their eyes are the colour that they originally thought they were.

But, how to you do it?





Well, it's relatively simple but you won't find it on TikTok because it isn't a TikTok filter.

You'll first have to use Google and just search for 'TikTok Eye Color Chart.' Once you've done that just go to images and you should see the grid of eye colours at the top of page.

From there just save the image to your camera reel and then head back to TikTok.

Once back on TikTok, you'll need to follow these steps:

Search for ‘Green Screen Eyes.’

Click on the ‘Green Screen Eyes and Mouth’ effect.’ Click ‘Use this Effect.’ Select the Eye Color Chart picture at the top of your camera roll. Press record and compare your eye colors. Post the video on TikTok.

And there you go. Have fun seeing what colour eyes you actually have.

