Irate The Weeknd fan grabs sign from someone blocking their view at concert

At concerts, fans often hold up signs they have made in a bid to get an interaction with the artist, however, it can also block the view of the stage for those standing behind.

But one woman took matters into her own hands went her view of The Weeknd was restricted for this same reason and seamlessly snatched the sign out of the fan's hands.

In the viral TikTok, concertgoer Pippa Palmer (@pippapalmerrr) was filming The Weeknd belting out his heartbreak hit 'Call Out My Name,' and then panned to a woman nearby holding a sign up.

That's when another woman managed to grab it and throw it down somewhere else to clear the view, as the woman in front turned around to see who took her sign.

"No signs blocking our view here," the on-screen text read, while in the caption the TikToker added: "No messing when it comes to Abel."





@pippapalmerr no messing when it comes to abel🙅🏼‍♀️ @olivia #fypシ #theweeknd #theweekndconcert #abeltesfaye

Since then, the video has been viewed a whopping 11.4m times, with people praising the woman for removing the sign.

One person said: "The world needs more heroes."

"And no one else looked around to see who did it. Great team work all around!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I feel bad for her but if a big poster was in front of me and I couldn’t see the artist I would have done the same thing."

"I would do this. I didn’t pay for a concert to not see it," a fourth person commented.

While others thought that the sign was too far away for The Weeknd to notice it anyway.

"They're so far from the stage, he is nawt going to read that," one person wrote.

Another added: "Did she really think her sign would be seen that far away."

"He wouldn’t even be ABLE to see that??" someone else commented.

Elsewhere, another aspect of concert etiquette that's being widely discussed is artists being hit by objects that fans throw on stage at them, with this happening to the like of Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Drake and Kelsea Ballerini recently.

