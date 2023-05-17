Can you find the word 'dog'? Only one percent of people can find it

Another day and another brain teaser is taking over TikTok, but can you solve this puzzle that only "one per cent" of people can?

Along with trends and theories, puzzles, optical illusions and brain teasers have taken off on TikTok, testing users on their mental agility.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The latest one that has left 99 per cent stumped sounds very simple – find the word “dog”. But, the actual puzzle itself is much more tricky than it sounds with a 14 x 7 grid with a mixture of the letters D, O and G.

What does the puzzle involve?

The “Can you find the word dog” puzzle is presented like a word search and simply requires users to find the letters in that order.

But, it is made exponentially harder by the mix of 98 letters in the grid that almost spell the word, but not quite.

While the puzzle may seem almost impossible to solve thanks to the sheer random mix of Os, Ds and Gs, it is possible to solve it if you look hard enough.

@pasillusion Can you find the word Dog?!

What is the answer?

Unlike other puzzles that have taken off on TikTok, such as the “find the fourth object” task, the “find the word dog” one actually has a resolution.

For anyone unable to find it, the word is spelt out diagonally, with the opening letter D found on row three, eight columns in.

The O can then be found on the fourth row, nine columns in. The G is on the fifth row down and can be found ten letters in.

Why is taking off on TikTok?

Much like other puzzles, the “find the word dog” puzzle is being reposted by users as a way of gaining followers and likes on the platform.

Some users, for example, will say something along the lines of “Hit + for the answer” or say they will provide a clue once they reach a certain number of likes.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.