Woman makes stomach-churning discovery while emptying her dishwasher

Emptying the dishwasher is typically a mundane task, but one woman was shocked when she opened the machine and made a grim discovery of something completely unexpected.

Shannon Crocker (@acountrymum) from Muckadilla in southwest Queensland posted a video of her point of view where she spotted a strange item among the dishes and cutlery.

(Warning - the video does show a dead animal that viewers may find distressing)

As she zoomed in, it became clear that a green frog managed to find its way into the dishwasher. The dead creature lay flat on its back due to unfortunately getting trapped in the washing cycle with its back legs stuck between the vents of the filter.

The discovery surprised Crocker who noted how there were no smells, and the plates appeared to be clean.

"I thought…. Yuck! I am not touching that," she told Yahoo News. "We live in the bush so frogs in the house aren’t a rarity. Although I have never had one in the dishwasher before!"





In the video caption, she wrote: "When you go to unpack the dishwasher and see this..." She then panned the camera to show the frog she named "Kermit," and added: "Noooooooo!"

Since sharing the gruesome find, people expressed sympathy for the little frog and questioned how it managed to hop into the dishwasher in the first place.

One person said: "I feel bad for the frog but luckily you noticed before putting all the dishes away."

"Awwwww poor little thing," another person wrote.

Someone else asked: "How’d that get there," to which the TikToker replied: "I would say it’s hopped in at some stage and I didn’t see it before I turned the dishwasher on last night."

"How does that even happen," a fourth person commented.

While finding one in your dishwasher might not be common, tree frogs are common creatures native to northern and eastern regions of Australia.

