Former Google employee shares interview question that stumps most candidates

How do you interview people looking for a job at one of the biggest companies in the world? You ask them about coffee, of course.

A TikToker who claims to have worked for Google and other major companies has shared the one question that was always put to people interviewing for the search engine giant.

The woman, who says she was a Chief People Officer and goes by the username @hrbitch, said that people were always left stumped by one question designed to test people’s ingenuity and quick thinking.

Speaking in the video, she put forward the question by saying: "There’s a coffee shop in San Francisco. It has unlimited supply and demand - meaning it has all the coffee beans, coffee cups, teas in the world and the customer line wraps around the block.

"The coffee shop is roughly 500-square feet. So, how many cups of coffee can this coffee shop produce in one day?"

@hrbitch How Google Stumps Interviewers #interviewtips #interview #jobsearch #jobinterview #interviewquestions #resume #career #fyp

There is, of course, no right or wrong answer and the question is instead designed to test the interviewees’ ability to think outside the box.

In the comments section, plenty of people put forward their version of the answer.

“I would assume two cashiers and a counter to pick up coffee,” one said.

Another said: “Zero - no workers were mentioned.”

“It takes 30 seconds to pour a cup of coffee. So that's 120 cups every hour. If you're open8 hours that's 960 cups of coffee,” one more put forward.

Another commented: “Assume 2 employees 1 @ register and 1 operating double espresso machine. 2 mins per drink (1 min effective). 1500 brewed coffees. 6 baristas, one just brewing. 2 min to serve each customer. 5 cups X 30/hr. Open 10 hrs, so 1500.”

User @hrbitch, who posted the video also replied to one viewer who wrote “Not enough information to determine the outcome”.

The TikToker replied: “They want to give you as little info to see your thought process.”

