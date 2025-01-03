TikToker forced to call police after discovering creepy structure behind his house

What would you do if you discovered a creepy structure in the woods just a stone’s throw away from your house? You’d probably call the police – which is exactly what one TikToker did after making a bizarre discovery in a viral video.

A TikToker, who goes by the username Leakendad, shared his experiences on the platform after coming across a strange structure on his property.

The clip has racked up more than three million views after being posted on January 1, having come across it while out with his dog.

“Today, while I was live and running on my property with my Leakenois, we found this cabin literally 1,000 feet from my home in the woods,” Leakendad said in the video.

The clip then shows officers trying to establish whether someone was inside the structure, which is made up of a tent on top of a raised platform.

The comments seemed divided after the video was posted, with some claiming the TikTok should have let him stay on the land. However, most believed he did what they would have done and called the police.

@leakendad/TikTok

However, another seemed to sum up many people’s thoughts by writing: “I don't care if I owned 500 acres. No one is just living on it without my knowledge and permission. the people telling you to allow this don't own property, because what??”

Another added: “I worked too hard for what I have and pay too much for Property tax to allow someone to live on my land for nothing. These comments are crazy.”

A second video then showed that the structure had been sprayed with incredibly racist language, and the clip saw law enforcement officials inspecting the scene.

It’s not the first time that TikTokers have discovered something strange about their property and shared it online for all to see. Towards the end of 2024, a couple discovered secret rooms in their 130-year-old house , all thanks to a letter from the 'last surviving member' of the family that previously owned the property .

Elsewhere, a woman lived what could easily have been the opening to a horror movie when she discovered a secret room in her house .

