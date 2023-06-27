21 of the funniest Grimace shake trend memes

If you've been on TikTok in the past few days there is a very strong chance that you've seen people talking about Grimace - the big purple character from McDonald's who has a new milkshake.

Turns out that Ronald McDonald's friend is celebrating his 52nd birthday this month and to mark the occasion the fast-food giants have created a new milkshake and birthday meal for the character which is sadly only available in the United States (sorry UK readers).

Yet due to this, Gen Z kids have latched onto Grimace's birthday to create a truly bizarre yet hilarious trend that sees people purchase a Grimace shake.

However, after taking a sip from the drink the camera cuts to them in a compromised position seemingly overcome by the flavour of the purple drink.

It sounds bizarre and that's because it is but its also very creative and further showcases that Gen Z are an immensely funny and original group of people.

Anyway, on that note here are some of our favourite Grimace shake memes so far.

































































































