Gypsy Rose Blanchard wipes social media after mother's murder scene leaked

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has deleted over half of her posts on social media after photos leaked of her mother's murder.

Previously, the 33-year-old had been regularly posting content on TikTok and Instagram, but this changed near the end of July when both feeds had a reduced number of posts.

This came after shocking crime scene images of Dee Dee Blanchard's murder were leaked that showed different rooms in her room as well as blood-stained bed sheets and her mother's deceased body.

Dee Dee was murdered by Gypsy's boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn, who stabbed her 17 times back in 2015.

While Nicholas is serving a life sentence for the murder, Gypsy was handed 10 years for second-degree murder but she was released from prison after serving seven years.

The images have shocked social media users as TikToker Noah Glenn Carter warned people not to look for the photos.

“After seeing these pictures, people that have previously supported Gypsy Rose have dropped her completely… these pictures are very very bad, I do not recommend going and seeking them out,” he said.

@noahglennbackup Gypsy Rose Blanchard has deleted almost all of her videos after the pictures of what happened to her mother were realesed online #gypsyroseblanchard #foryou

One person said: "I saw it and oh my god…."

"Saw them and my jaw is on the floor," another person wrote.

Someone else added: I just saw the pictures and it made my heart break a little..."

Upon her release at the end of last year, Gypsy joined social media where she has millions of followers and viewers got the chance to see what she got up to after her release in the TV series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Her content ranges from bringing awareness to Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy which she is believed to be a victim of at the hands of her mother, to prison reform where she has met Kim Kardashian to discuss this with, as well as hacks she learned from prison such as making an energy drink.

Recently, Gypsy took to social media to announce she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker and this news comes after she split from her husband Ryan Anderson and filed for divorce in April.

