Gypsy Rose Blanchard picks Millie Bobby Brown to play her in biopic

Since her release from prison in late December, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been all over the media to discuss her story.

Blanchard was sentenced to prison in July 2016 for second-degree murder. Blanchard had been medically abused by her mother throughout her childhood, due to her mother suffering from Munchausen by proxy - a mental disorder where a caretaker fabricates the illness of a person under their care for sympathy or attention. Blanchard was sentenced to ten years after agreeing to a plea bargain, but was paroled after just eight.

Her media coverage has mainly focused on her time in prison and reflecting on the childhood she endured. But In an interview with Access Hollywood, Blanchard spoke of who she'd want to play her in a move or tv show, if such a project were to be made.

Of course, in 2019 Hulu released The Act, an Emmy award winning show that portrayed Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee. Patricia Arquette played Blanchard's mother, whilst Joey King portrayed Blanchard.

But Blanchard said, "I always wanted Millie Bobby Brown to play me. I think she'd be good at playing me."

Although praising King's portrayal of her, Blanchard shared with Access Hollywood that she had not watched the Hulu show because she did not want to relive her trauma.

"I'm sure that Joey King did an amazing job playing me. I actually heard an audio clip of her doing my voice, and I think she got it spot-on," Blanchard said.

You can watch the whole interview below:

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks 'The Act,' Love For Taylor Swift & More www.youtube.com

