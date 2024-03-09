TikTok's bizarre 'hamstering' trend explained

There's a new sex trend that has the internet talking, and it involves the sunroof of a car.

The term "hamstering" might sound like a cute verb to describe a pet hamster but it actually refers to a sex act that involves the person with the penis getting on top of the car, and stripping off their lower half through the sunroof.

Inside the car and underneath them is another person who gives them a blow job...

But where does the name "hamstering" come from?

Well, it does actually have something with hamsters, in particular how they drink water from their water bottle sprout.

(Apologies for the visuals there).

Clearly, people are curious about the trend as on TikTok the terms "hamstering" and "thirsty hamster" have millions of views.

Meanwhile, some TikToker's have questioned how practical it is to actually do "hamstering."

For example, Jennifer (@Jen_nnifer) demonstrated just how difficult it would be logistically for the person at the bottom to reach the person standing through the sunroof in order to engage in the act.

@jenn_nniffer It works so much better in my head #thirstyhamster #waterbottle #sunroof

While the person with the penis can fit through the sunroof by keeping their legs in the car and standing there, the other person underneath would need something to rest on to reach above.

"It works so much better in my head," Jennifer wrote in the caption, and the 4.6m viewers had plenty of thoughts.

One person said: "The thirsty hamster is the new Roman Empire for the girlies."

"Are we forgetting accidentally hitting the close button," another person wrote.

A third person added: "This is the reality check content that this trend needs."

"My Final Destination anxiety kicks in and like what if the sunroof closes and detachment occurs," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "I think people are having fun becoming more liberated with sexuality etc but the logistics just don’t work for me."

