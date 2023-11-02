Woman finds hidden room in her house full of creepy paintings

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for sharing a hidden room she found in her house.

On October 23, TikTok user @bigbrah1 uploaded a video of her opening the door to the secret room she found in her house. The clip shows the walls painted in pink, green, and white. There were also butterfly drawings, hand prints, and paintings that looked as though they were drawn by children.

Whilst you may already consider the above description to be creepy, what really freaked viewers out was the words "Love Shack" written on the wall.

Many expressed their eerie feelings in the comments. One user wrote: "Absolute weirdest vibes... love shack? The feet?"

"Is this adorable or terrifying?" Asked another.

@bigbrah1 what do i do ?

Many others told the user to alert the authorities to see if there was something worth investigating.

"The way I was smiling then immediately my face dropped and I became physically ill" a user commented, sharing the sentiments of most users.

In an update video, the user shared that she had converted it into a storage room and thrown out the drawings that were found in the room.

She did, however, share that that room could have only been for children, by attempting to stand up in the room and showing that she had to hunch.

However, there has since been no further updates or explanations about the room.

