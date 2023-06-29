TikTok’s “Girl Dinner” Trend explained

Food is a always a popular topic on TikTok, with people trying out different recipes, to strange food combinations such as hash brown ice cream sandwiches to Fruit Roll-Up-covered ice cream bites.

But on those lazy days where want our dinner to me made as quickly as humanly possible, many turn to consuming a varied selection of snacks or making charcuterie boards which is now otherwise known as "girl dinner."

The "girl dinner" trend first became popular by TikToker Livie Maher (@liviemaher) who referenced another video on how the girl's ideal meal is bread and cheese, and she agreed with this.

“I cannot find the TikTok right now, but a girl just came on here and said how in medieval times, peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was, and she was like, ‘that’s my ideal meal.’ This is my dinner."

Livie then shows viewers her "girl dinner" which included some grapes, a large slice of cheese, a block of butter, a jar of olives, a few slices of bread, and a glass of red wine.

The video went viral with over 1.2m views, and women in the comments similarly expressed their love for a "girl dinner."

One person said: "I love girl dinner. But I don’t even put it on a napkin. I source it from the fridge all at once through various trips back and forth."

"GIRL DINNER finally there is a name for the best meal," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "ABSOLUTELY A CLASSIC."

"That's my favorite meal," a fourth person commented.

Since then, other women have been posting their own "girl dinner" to TikTok, and the hashtag #girldinner has over 10.5m views.

Girl dinner can be done in various ways as Alana (@alanalavv) demonstrated her video where tomatoes, grapes, prosciutto, peaches, egg, bread, nuts and much more.





@alanalavv Replying to @María GM thank you to everyone who commented ‘girl dinner’ on my snack plates and introduced me to the best concept / phrase ever 🫒🧡 #girldinner #snackplate #snackplates









Bagel chips, pickles, guacamole, salami, cheese and strawberries were on the menu for @avocadale's girl dinner.





@avocadale Die hard snacker









Mollie's (@__mull) "random assortment" for girl dinner included scrambled eggs with sirracha, cheese, crackers with a bowl of arugula and olives.

@__mull Missing: Diet coke and sourdough bread w. butter #ratproverbs #girldinner #goingout #feralgirlsummer #fyp

