Student's genius revenge on food thief goes viral

A student has gone viral on TikTok for his genius plan to catch his food thief, who has been stealing his takeaway deliveries.

It all started in January when Ethan's Chipotle delivery was swiped from outside his dorm room. His initial video racked up almost 2 million views with followers insisting on an update.

He told viewers that he was on a mission to find out who it is, but also wants to "get revenge".

"My plan is to fill this bag with a fake Chipotle bowl full of vegetables and also a picture that says 'caught you in 4K,'" the TikToker explained.

"We'll see if they take the bait."

Hilariously, the bowl full of goodness had a post-it note reading: "Eat your veggies!"

"I even got a fork and some napkins to make it look more realistic," Ethan added before placing it on the rack in the communal area.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@ethanphamtastic the food delivery thief strikes again #fyp #college #dormlife #utaustin #texas





He later followed up with an update, telling followers the Chipotle bag was stolen within the first few hours of being on the rack. Ethan hadn't yet discovered who the food thief was, so decided to go again.

People commented that the vegetables were "too nice" – so this time, Ethan switched it up with a Chick-Fil-A bag filled with rubbish from the bin.

He said he has a plan in the works to catch the thief, adding: "Honestly right now I'm probably not going to know who's stealing the food. I just want to troll them a little bit so they can stop stealing people's food."

Ethan, posting on the account @ethanphamtastic is yet to update his intrigued followers on the platform.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.