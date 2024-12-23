What is the 'hopeless core' TikTok trend?

Hopecore was one of the big TikTok trends this year, but now this is being spun on its head thanks to the emergence of "Hopelesscore".

This is a new trend where the aesthetic is all about being anti-motivational with the woe and despair further highlighted through how the videos are edited in mock-motivational style to really bring home the message - this can include adding clips of scenic landscape views as the audio plays.

Often, the videos include the song ‘Dramamine’ by Flawed Mangoes, to add to the gloominess of it all.

As the antithesis of hopecore, hopelesscore promotes failures, unfavourable circumstances and bad situations - basically anything that isn't motivational at all.

The first video from the trend was traced back to November 8, when a dedicated hopeless core account posted an edited version of a viral video showing a man who was changing a tyre yelling “how you coming fast” at a cyclist who crashed into him.

Since then, more videos of this style have been posted on TikTok and now the hopelesscore hashtag has over 10,000 videos.

One example of a popular hopelesscore video is one posted by a hopelesscore account of comedian Bert Kreischer where he talks about his drinking habits, and this video has over 7.3 million views.

Another popular video includes a hopelesscore edit of the "What is your name" viral video which now has over 6.4m views since it was posted last month.

A hopeless core edit from November of a video where a man tries and fails several times to say, "Don't judge a book by its cover," has over 20.3 million views.

