'You know what? Hell yeah’ TikTok sound explained

There are times when we all feel a little bold or daring or instances when we accept a situation that is out of our control—and now there's a new TikTok trending sound that encapsulates this mood.

The sound that everyone is using consists of a man who says: "Yeah. You know what? Hell yeah! Yeah.”

This has gone viral as people are posting videos with the sound where their whole mantra matches the tone of the man as they declare "Why the heck not?"

Sometimes you have to surrender to the elements, especially on winter days like this as creator @elleparsons described the feeling of being "overstimulated and cold and then my hair gets stuck on my lip gloss and my bag won't stay on my shoulder".





@elleeparsons uk what hell yeah #winter #newyork

The video has 11.7m views as people in the comments could certainly relate to this feeling.

One person wrote: "And then your AirPods keep slipping out," while another person added: "And then your sock starts coming off slightly in your boots."

Someone else said: "And your nose is cold, leaking and burning."

TikTok creator @undos hilariously demonstrated how we all try not to get angry "When I'm already having the worst day imaginable and a door decided to snatch me up" and this has received over 3.7m views,

"my LAST straw," he added in the caption as people noted in the comments this has also happened to them too.





@undos my LAST straw

One person wrote: "Forces you to calm down," while another person posted: "It's so humbling".

"I immediately start crying after that," someone else admitted.

While some people might not like their plans being cancelled last minute, there are others who love nothing more than this (and say "Hell yeah") as they can go back to bed and chill, as perfectly demonstrated in creator @brookemonk's viral TikTok

This video has 3.6m views where people shared their thoughts on social plans being cancelled at the last minute.





One person wrote: "It depends on my mood. I either love it or hate it when people cancel".

"I'm never sad/mad when someone cancels plans, like yes pls I love my bed and my silly little TV shows anyway," another person said.

Someone else added: "I pray for messages like that every day".

Where does the sound originate?

The sound is from a TikTok originally posted on November 19 by Frankie Bleau, who responds to another video of a guy who lipsyncs the adult lyrics: “Yo, is we f***ing or not?”

To which Bleau then replied: “Yeah. You know what? Hell yeah! Yeah.”





@frankiebleau In this climate, a lil pink stick aint never hurt nobody 😂 come on over here my lil fine Caucasian shyt #fypage #aintthatrich #viral #explore





This video has since received over 1.5 million views, and by popular demand from viewers, Bleau turned his response into a TikTok sound.

Elsewhere, Hawk Tuah Girl has a new catchphrase that is going viral.

