The 'how often do you think about the Roman Empire' trend explained

Women are discovering that their husbands think about the Roman Empire all the time in a new bizarre TikTok trend.

It's clear from the reactions of many wives and girlfriends that this is something they didn't know about their partner before asking about the post-Republican state of ancient Rome.

This topic began to gain popularity when Rev. Kelsey Lewis Vincent tweeted about something she had seen about it and asked her husband if he thinks about the Roman Empire to which he informed her it's an everyday thought.

“I saw an IG Reel that said something along the lines of ‘Women have no idea how often the men in their lives think about the Roman Empire’,” she wrote.

“So I asked my husband: ‘How often do you think about the Roman Empire?’ and without missing a beat he said ‘Every day’

“YALL! Why!?”

Since then the tweet has had 7.5m views and now women posting on TikTok where they are asking men 'how often do you think about the Roman Empire?' as part of a new popular trend, and they all seem to think about it a lot.

While Britt (@listenwithbritt) was surprised to discover her husband thinks about the Roman Empire "all the time," and added how he "just mentioned" this subject to her.

"Every boy you've ever met is like 'I wonder if I could survive in the Roman Legion," he told his wife.





"I have been married to this man for 6 years and I never would have guessed this," Jenna (@ifitwerentfunny) wrote in a TikTok post after her husband informed he thinks about the Romans "in some capacity, probably every day."





Who knew the Roman Empire occupied so much space in the minds of men?

