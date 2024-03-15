A bar in Chicago has responded after a woman posted a viral video claiming she was manhandled and thrown down the stairs by a bouncer, denying the claims.

The woman accused staff at the Hubbard Inn of “escalating” the situation and pushing her down two flights of stairs in a video posted on TikTok.

The bar responded by posting CCTV of the alleged incident, which shows the woman walking a set of stairs with her friend and leaving.

Speaking in the viral clip, which has since been removed, the woman said: "They are grabbing us immediately, they are not giving us a chance to walk out on her own. I'm immediately grabbed by this man and he's grabbing my arm and he's pushing, he's manhandling."

She also said the bouncer "manhandled" her and "dragged" her using her bag to "pull" her.

"I'm just pushed down. He sends me flying down the staircase.. It was completely and utterly ridiculous how much it escalated."

Hubbard Inn responded by posting a video which featured the text: "Over the past weekend, there was a viral social media post about an alleged incident at Hubbard Inn.

"The video went viral on TikTok receiving thousands of views, shares and comments resulting in damages to the business, staff and reputation."

It continued: "You will see the video post allegations alongside real surveillance footage of the alleged incident."

@hubbardinnchicago Response to the alleged incident. #hubbardinn #chicago #allegations

Footage of the woman "safely being escorted from the bathroom hallway to the exit stairs. The clip then showed the woman "walking down the stairs towards the exit".

"She was politely escorted off the premises, ensuring a safe exit."

The woman was "not thrown from two sets of stairs" and "seen exiting the building".

"Since the post, the business and its staff have received considerable negative reviews and messages. Including messages of violence and peril."

According to reports, the woman has since deleted her social media accounts, as well as her LinkedIn page.

Barstool Sports reporter Dante posted on Twitter/X about the story, saying: "Had this sent to me a hundred times yesterday, held off til more details came out.

"Now that they have, what should the punishment be for this girl who blatantly lied & sewered a small business in hopes of going viral?

"wtf is wrong with this world?"

