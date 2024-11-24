What is the viral mustard meme inspired by Kendrick Lamar?

Kendrick Lamar dropped surprise album GNXrecently, and in the process gave us one of the biggest memes of the year.

The new album has sparked a huge reaction on social media after it arrived without prior announcement. One of the biggest talking points is the track ‘wacced out murals’, and fans are speculating that Lamar is criticising comedian Andrew Schulz on one of the verses.

However, one track in particular has caught the attention of social media users online – and it’s brought us one of the most fun viral trends of recent weeks.

Where is the viral mustard meme from?

The track which inspired the meme is ‘TV Off’ from the new album.

‘TV Off’ is co-produced by DJ Mustard and around two minutes into the song, Lamar screams the word “mustard” – just after the producer’s tag “Mustard on the beat, ho” can be heard.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

It's a moment of levity and one of most unexpected parts of the album, and it was instantly turned into a meme by fans.

People have been playing the clip over moments from shows like SpongeBob SquarePants and Dragon Ball Z.

The official McDonald’s Twitter/X account also got in on the trend, which has spread far and wild since the album was released.







































