Influencer fractures ankle after attempting dangerous 'trust him' viral trend

An Australian influencer fractured her ankle after she was hit by a car while participating in a viral trend.

Emily Webb was doing the "trust him" TikTok trend where women put their safety at risk to demonstrate their trust in their male partners, though it has garnered a mixed reaction online as some say it is "too dangerous".

In the clip, the 25-year-old stood in the middle of the road and appeared confident as she put her trust in her male friend and driver.

That's when the friend then drove towards Emily, and as the trend goes he was supposed to brake before he ran her over - however, things didn't go exactly to plan...

Instead of braking just in time, the car proceeded to run into Emily who then fell back, shouted out in pain and dropped to the ground.

“Stop! Go backwards," the Aussie yelled, as the driver quickly reversed the car.

Speaking to news.com.au., Emily revealed how she was hurt from giving the trend a go, “My friend didn’t break in time and ran over my ankle, causing a potential fracture,” she said.

“I don’t regret it. But I definitely do not want to get hit by a car again. I feel lucky that it wasn’t even a centimetre further. It could have been so much worse,” the creator added.

Upon seeing similar videos online, Emily said it looked like a "fun, exciting trend" and the pals wanted to make a "cute video".

“I knew the trend was dangerous but social media does make it feel a lot less serious when everyone else is doing it just fine,"

In terms of the extent of her injury, the influencer shared that it "limits what [she] can do for a few weeks," but noted how she's "incredibly lucky to be self-employed" and work according to her own schedule.

Emily concluded: “I’ve learnt I can’t trust a man.”

On TikTok, viewers have been commenting on their concerns under similar videos from the trend.

One person wrote: "This trend is way too dangerous".

"I wanna do this but I’m scared," another person said.

Someone else added: "I trust him yes but he loves me enough to not play with my life like that".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.