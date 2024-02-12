Instagram model 'booted off plane' after luggage starts vibrating

An Instagram model was left feeling mortified after being escorted off a plane to stop buzzing coming from her luggage.

In a viral clip filmed by her friend, a red-faced Amanda Diaz Rojas (@amandarojasd) was seen grabbing her suitcase and taking it off the aircraft while security waited.

The footage showed Amanda covering her face as she tried to discreetly turn off the adult toy by hiding it under a pile of clothes.

"When the whole plane wants to know why your suitcase vibrates," she captioned the TikTok clip that's racked up almost 13 million views.

Luckily, the flight staff took it in good humour and were spotted laughing along with the passenger.

It didn't take long for the clip to be flooded with hundreds of comments from fellow TikTokers in hysterics.

One airport worker claimed they could see the toys on the X-ray, adding: "We wait to see who picks up the bag and I will be like 'ya nasty' – Raven's voice LOLOL."

"This happened to me once and now I ALWAYS take the batteries out first," another added, while a third shared her own awkward experience: "This happened to my husband. But it was his electric shaver that was on. Everyone had the nerve to look at me."

Meanwhile, a fourth joked: "She clearly has back problems, that's a medical device."





@amandarojasd Cuando todo el avion quiere saber porque tu maleta vibra 😫😫





And if you think that's awkward, imagine being trapped in the toilet for the entirety of a flight – and being told "we tried our best" by flight staff.

They went on to instruct the man to "close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open engineer will come."

We're not sure which is more uncomfortable...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.