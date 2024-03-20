Ingenious iPhone flight hack could save the day next time you travel

People are always looking for tips and tricks to make life easier, particular if they are travelling - and one woman has gone viral for her helpful iPhone flight hack.

In a TikTok video, Darby (@durbinmalonster) shared how she learned from a friend that you can use your iPhone’s messages to track flights.

“This is my number one flying hack,” she said. “The morning of your flight, text yourself your flight number.”

When texting yourself this information, she noted that it's important to include the airline code, for example if you're travelling on American Airlines flight 686 the ensure you text "aa686" to yourself.

Once you've done this, if you click on the message it should enable you to see the flight's departure and arrival time as well as track the plane's live location.

Since sharing the insightful tip, Darby's video has gone viral with more than 14.2m views, 1.6m likes and several thousand comments from people who shared their thoughts on the flight hack.

One person said: "I’ve learned more on TikTok than 8 years in college."

"Just a heads up, the flight number trick ONLY works on iPhone, useless to Android users," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I’ve been doing this for years and it’s great for sending to other ppl but I love having a main character moment starting at the flight departure boards."

"Now the trick is to remember this next time I’m flying," a fourth person commented.

