'UFO' restaurant that 'floats on water' opens to the public

An influencer has shared her experience after visiting a surreal restaurant that looks suspiciously like a UFO and is located in the middle of the ocean.

Mari Eriksmoen visited Iris in July 2023, with the unusual venue – which looks like a large, grey rock or spaceship – found in Hardangerfjord in Norway.

The fjord is a long stretch of water, surrounded by steep cliffs and nature.

Mari, who visited with her partner, later shared the experience on TikTok, (@MariEriksmoen), where the experience has left social media users mesmerised – with over 8.1 million views and 790,000 likes.

And many are saying it’s the start of a horror movie, with dozens of users comparing the clip to The Menu – the thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, among others.





@marieriksmoen Most spectacular restaurant in Norway! #restaurant #spectacular #michelin #michelinstar #iristherestaurant #hardangerfjord #norway





Setting the scene, Mari and her partner were picked up in an electric boat and while being driven to the site, watched a short film on food wastage.

Once at the rock-spaceship-horror-movie-location, they were treated to an 18-course meal with unmatched views of the fjord.

The dishes are just as beautiful as the location with edible flowers, fish, caviar, luxurious desserts – paired with wine.

Mari says the restaurant was “expensive but so worth it”.

Amanda said: “I know how this movie ends.”

Someone else joked: “I can’t a fjord it.”





Jam Press Vid/@marieriksmoen





Dalton commented: “I’ve seen the movie the menu, I’m not going to a secluded restaurant. 1. I might die. 2. I’m broke.” [sic]

“Me personally, a burger and fries that costs 8 bucks is fine with me,” wrote one user.

“Movie about food waste…plops a giant metal restaurant pebble thing in the middle of a pristine waterway. Makes sense,” commented someone else.

The website describes the menu as “reading like a story” and including local and sustainable produce.

The menu is priced at NOK 3200 (£245.12) ahead.

The restaurant site describes the experience: “Our location guides every step we take at Iris, and we want our guests to experience the fjord, the mountains, and the ever-changing elements in the same all-encompassing way that we do every day.





@marieriksmoen Svarer @Filip Entering The Menu! #themenu #norway #restaurantreview #visitnorway #foodie #restauranttip #tiktoknorge

“Here, we have the great privilege of bringing our guests to the ingredients, instead of the other way around.

“The experience at Iris is, quite literally, a journey.

“It starts with a boat trip from the picturesque town of Rosendal, with a pit stop and welcoming snack at chef Anika Madsen's boathouse on the island of Snilstveitøy.

“Via the jetty of the floating art installation Salmon Eye, the evening kicks off with a multisensory underwater experience, to culminate in the dining room where stunning views of the fjord and mountain ranges create the backdrop for our set tasting menu.

“When the weather allows, the rooftop terrace will set the stage for one of the courses, grilled over an open fire and enjoyed in the fresh air.

“At the end of the evening, another boat ride awaits, taking the guests back to familiar shores and a comfortable bed in Rosendal.”

The kitchen is headed up by chef Anika Madsen, who has a “passion” for discovering ingredients from the ocean, and a “deep commitment” to sustainability.

She said: “I love following the dynamics of the Nordic seasons.

“Here, on the Norwegian coast, I am more in the hands of the elements than ever before, and I can get access to a whole universe below the surface.”

Bookings can be made through the Iris restaurant website.

