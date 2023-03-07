Rihanna and Jay-Z surprise old folks who recreated Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna and Jay Z surprised a group of seniors with a bouquet of red roses after their recreation of Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl performance went viral on TikTok.

The women at the Arcadia Senior Living facility in Kentucky received the flowers and a card that read: "We Love The Tik Tok Here At Roc Nation," referring to the entertainment agency founded by Jay Z.

Reports suggest that Rihanna also sent a bunch of flowers to the residents and congratulated them on the performance.

The gesture arrived with a note that described the dance as "amazing", according to Buzzfeed.

"We were just in shock," Paige Oakes, director of community relations, told the outlet. "This whole time, we’ve just been waiting for a response from Rihanna – not really thinking that it would ever happen because we know she’s busy and we didn’t really know if she saw it or not.

"It made our day knowing that it reached her and she got to watch it and enjoy seeing our residents dancing to her music and having fun."

The viral clip was first uploaded ten days after Rihanna's iconic performance and has since garnered over 30 million views on TikTok.



It shows 11 women at the facility recreate the Super Bowl performance with a similar costume theme to Rihanna's backup dancers. Resident Dora Martin, 87, took the role of Rihanna as she mimed along to the singer's hit single 'Rude Boy'.





@arcadiasrlivingbg Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show 💃🪩🏈🤍🎶🎤 #seniorlivingcommunity #halftimeshow #SuperBowl #rihanna #fyp





Tens of thousands of fellow TikTokers flooded the clip, with one joking: "Rihanna has been really quiet since this dropped".

The NFL entered the chat and called the performance "amazing," before fashion brand Coach called it "retirement goals!"

