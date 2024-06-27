A woman was left in tears after the interviewer for her dream job asked “unprofessional” questions about her relationships and past trauma.

The job search can be stressful enough without being made to feel weird by the interviewer. One woman said she was ruled out of consideration for a job because she didn’t wear makeup to the interview, while another was told to cover her shoulders .

Now, yet another torrid tale of an awful job interview has gone viral after a TikToker named Iz shared her bizarre experience with a weird interviewer.

In her video, which has been viewed more than 4.6 million times, Iz could be seen with makeup under her eyes from where she had been “sobbing” in her car, despite being invited back for another interview.

She explained she had been going for her “dream job” but was left utterly baffled by the interviewer’s remarks and questions.

“This guy was saying things that were just so unprofessional. I sat down and one of the first things has says to me is… ‘You’re wearing makeup?’,” she explained, adding that he described it as “interesting”.

Iz also claimed that the interviewer made her look straight ahead, while he got out of his chair and came up “two inches” away from her face to examine her, making her feel very uncomfortable.

@italianstallionn69 #stitch with @iz dream job interview update

When responding “yes” to a question about if she was nervous for the interview, Iz claimed that the interviewer asked her what she was nervous they were going to find out about her.

She claimed the man asked no questions about her ability to do the job and instead asked very personal questions about her life.

“He asks me about my trauma. He asks me about my family. He asks me about things so unrelated to me getting this job,” Iz said.

The TikToker said that the whole time she kept her composure but inside she was “in disarray” about what was happening.

In the comments, people had some theories that the interview wasn’t for a job at all.

“This sounds like a hidden scientology interview. That happened to me a few years ago when I thought I was interviewing for a medical office job. RUN!” someone commented.

Another wrote: “Scientology interview for sure. This happened to me at a salon when I was fresh out of cosmetology school.”

Someone else pointed out: “These interview questions are actually ILLEGAL. Like, actually.”

One TikToker urged: “Girl, RUN the other direction. Another opportunity will present itself.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings