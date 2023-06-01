How to get TikTok's Lego AI filter

Rarely a day goes past without a new filter appearing on TikTok and immediately becomes a craze and the latest might be one of the best we've ever seen on the platform.

If you are no longer interested in finding out how you might look when you are older or what you might look like on your wedding day then why not find out what you'd look like if you were a Lego person.

The current trend has more than 9 million views on TikTok and uses AI to figure out what you and your surroundings would look like if they were made out of those famous colourful little bricks from Denmark.

If you fancy finding that out for yourself (and why wouldn't you?) you'll first have to download an app called 'Restyle: Cartoon Yourself.' Sadly, there is a catch as although the app itself is free you do have to pay extra for the Lego filter.





Once you've got everything installed all you then need to do is follow these footsteps:

Open up ;Restyle: Cartoon Yourself' You can find the Lego filter at the top of the screen - then click 'try video style.' The select ‘Allow Access to All Photos,’ and select a video or photo that you have already taken. Pay to use the effect and it will then turn your video or photo into Lego. Then simply save the video.

And that's it.

Happy Lego building!

