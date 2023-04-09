How to do the TikTok old age filter capcut effect

TikTok is always finding new ways to keep us entertained and fascinated by simple bits of technology or science and its latest trend is all to do with age.

If you've used the app in the past few day then you might have seen an age filter doing the rounds, which to put it bluntly, ages you.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The filter can age anybody on any picture to show what that person might look like in a few decades time and the results are scarily realistic.

The old filter hashtag currently has more than 197 million videos about it on the app and while not all the videos are about the same filter we're here to tell you how to use the one that everyone is talking about the 'old filter' Capcut template.





How to make the 'old filter' capcut template for TikTok The first thing you need to do is download the app conveniently known as 'FaceApp' as that is the only place you'll be able to find the 'cool old' filter. Once you've done that you'll need to look through the different features until you find 'age' then select 'cool old' under the different options. Then you simply need to add a picture of yourself to 'FaceApp' and you'll be able to see how cool you might be when you are older.

How to do the Capcut trend The trend isn't complete yet though. Once you've got your 'cool old' image you'll need to go back to the TikTok app and find the CapCut template. Then you'll need to add your old image first and your young image second. If that's all gone to plan then you should have a 'cool old' TikTok on your hands to share with all your friends. Many users have soundtracked their TikTok's with the song 'Forever Young' by Alphaville.

Here are a few examples below:

@emily_downing Everyone thinks @themichaeljustin has the age filter on in everything else we post anyway 😂 #CapCut #agegapcouple #oldfilter









@aftonstone one day we’ll have been young🩵 #CapCut #age #agefilterchallenge #young #trending #foryou #fyp @_.__jaxson__._









@cost_n_mayor Growing old with you best friend doesnt look so bad ❤️ #CapCut #agingfilter





Have fun!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.