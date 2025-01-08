The worst thing about getting rich quick, according to a lottery winner

A man whose family won the lottery when he was a teenager is opening up about the hardships of getting rich quickly.

We often hear the tragic tales of how despite getting the fulfilment of no longer worrying about finances, lottery winners often end up either blowing it all, or getting severely depressed.

Jayden Clark, from Adelaide, southern Australia, was 12-years-old when he came home from school to find his mother holding a huge cheque, announcing they'd won the jackpot on the lottery - something which would transform their entire lives.

He says his parents were fighting to keep their house before one day his father played some repeat numbers, and won several millions.

And now, Clark is posting TikToks about what that meant for him as someone who didn't grow up rich, and how it affected his relationships with his friends.

"At that age I had no understanding of money and how much that was going to change our life", he tells the camera.

"I remember we took two weeks off school to plan how we were going to do life – we didn’t know anyone who had any money so we had to figure it all out ourselves."

Fast forward a few months, and his family's life had changed drastically - and he admits their mindset changed too.



"You have this weird mentality of work and value of money. Winning the lottery makes it hard to feel like a normal person", he adds.

"For a long time I wanted to share my story, but then I would just feel embarrassed by it.

"Very often we would feel out of place and like we’re not fitting in anywhere – that’s the truth.

"At home I felt like an outcast, I felt guilty for having the money."

But it's not all bad, because the now-22-year-old then moved to Los Angeles as he got older, and finally found a place that he fit in, amid sprawling multi-million dollar properties and uber-rich celebrities.

While most people were empathetic towards his story, many say they would never tell anyone if it was them, for fear of a similar situation arising.

"I hope this coming up on my FYP means I'm going to win the lottery soon", one person joked.

While another supported, saying: "You shouldn't feel bad about this."

