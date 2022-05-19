Britain's biggest-ever lottery winner jokes 'my luck is pretty terrible'

The winners of the record £184m EuroMillions jackpot have come forward and introduced themselves as Joe and Jess Thwaite, a couple from Gloucester.

"Generally my luck is pretty terrible, to be honest with you," joked Joe during today's reveal, while his wife says the win "gives them chance to dream".

In fact, the pair were in such disbelief that upon checking the Lottery app, they carried on with their day, assuming it was a mistake.

The winning numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 - plus Lucky Stars 4 and 9.

