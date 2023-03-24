Malala hilariously hits back at TikTok user who says 'everyone hates school'

Stay in school, kids.

Malala Yousafzai may have spent the last 14 years of her life fighting for women’s right to education in Pakistan and around the world, but now she’s fighting for it online.

On TikTok, thousands of people trolled the Malala Fund page by claiming they hate school and want to skip it.

“I don’t want to go to school,” one quipped, while another snarky person wrote: “Thanks a lot Malala.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “I heard that I gotta go to school because of you.”

It’s obvious the people commenting are joking to get Yousafzai’s attention or a rise out of the people behind the Malala Fund TikTok page.

The TikTok page indulged some of the commenters by jumping in on a popular trend that features a CapCut of Pedro Pascal and Nicholas Cage from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

“Malala fighting for girls’ education… everyone spamming our comments saying they hate school,” the on-screen text read.

In another video, the Malala Fund responded to a comment that said, “You do slay Malala, but we all hate school” with a video of Yousafzai looking confused and surprised.

She hilariously used the viral 'Bombastic Side Eye' trend, which has recently taken the platform by storm.





@malalafund Replying to @hereforthevidscloud2930 jk 💕 it’ll get better bestie🤞🏽 #malala #malalafund

The Malala Fund is an international non-profit organisation that advocates for girls’ education. It aims to fight for girls’ right to “12 years of free, safe, quality education.”

Yousafzai founded the organisation alongside her father Ziauddin Yousafzai in 2013.

In the comments of the Malala Fund’s videos, the people running the account respond to those sharing their stories of education.

Malala Fund encourages those struggling in school and congratulates those who have completed their education.

"I have criminal offensive ADHD and I am pushing through studying, just for the girlies," a TikTok commenter wrote.

The Malala Fund responded, "Cheering you on."

Although the people behind the Malala Fund TikTok account understand most people are just trolling, the 25-year-old doesn't often engage in jokes about her work as an activist.

Most recently, Yousafzai responded with a serious statement when asked about spitgate at the Oscars.

